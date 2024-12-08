WB I-40 Near US-81 In El Reno Reopened Following Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near US-81 in El Reno are now open following a crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near US-81 in El Reno are now open following a crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday.

OHP says the non-injury collision happened at mile marker 128, about three miles east of El Reno on Saturday afternoon.

A portion of the semi's load was spilled on the roadway.