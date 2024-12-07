OSU Students Divided Over Mike Gundy’s Future As Head Coach

Oklahoma State University students and fans are divided on whether Mike Gundy should remain as head coach amid ongoing discussions with the Board of Regents.

Oklahoma State University students and fans are split on whether longtime head coach Mike Gundy should stay, as talks with the university’s Board of Regents unfold.

Fans and Alumni Speculate on Tension Between Gundy and Regents

Oklahoma State University fans and alumni spent Friday speculating about the future of longtime head coach Mike Gundy amid ongoing discussions with the university’s Board of Regents. Questions swirled about whether the friction stemmed solely from the Cowboys' disappointing season or deeper issues.

OSU alum Earl Russell says that recent remarks by Gundy may have strained relationships.

“The comments he made a few weeks ago about the fans and things like that kind of got him on the downside of everybody,” Russell said.

Students Split on Keeping Gundy

Late Friday evening, downtown Stillwater was quieter than usual, but OSU students were speculating what Gundy’s next move might be.

Quentin Williams, an OSU student, expressed concerns about a potential program rebuild.

“Honestly, I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild while I’m still in college,” Williams said.

Mia Hetebery voiced a desire for a coaching change.

“I want to be a good football school, and we always have been. But I think it’s time for a new coach,” Hetebery said.

Evan Shilling said it’s reasonable to ask Gundy to adjust his contract for the program’s betterment.

“It is very fair to ask him to accept less money. If I was head coach, I would look at the betterment of the school,” Shilling said.

Looking Ahead to Boone Pickens Stadium

Students with years of game days still ahead hope for improvements on the field, whether Gundy stays or not.

“It just wasn’t that great this year,” Shilling added. “I think we just need better play-calling. Everything just needs to be better. If that takes a change in the head coach, then go for it.”

Despite mixed opinions, fans agree Gundy’s two decades of success cannot be overlooked. However, many believe the decision about his future needs time to play out carefully.