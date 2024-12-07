Cornerstone Caregiving Names Caregiver Of The Year, Gifts New Car

Cornerstone Caregiving honored 19-year-old Brianna Alston as Caregiver of the Year, surprising her with a new car in recognition of her dedication to clients.

Whether it’s assisting with medical needs, physical fitness, or simply lending a listening ear, caregiving can often feel like a thankless job — until today.

“Companionship, going to a doctor’s appointment, or it can also mean support at the end of life and everything in between,” said Bailee Adams, operating manager for Cornerstone Caregiving in Norman.

With 250 offices nationwide, Cornerstone Caregiving annually recognizes a worker who goes above and beyond in caring for their clients.

“Brianna is just a fantastic person, and she has a heart of gold,” said Adams.

Of the 7,000 caregivers in the company, 19-year-old Brianna Alston is this year’s recipient, marking the first time an honoree has come from Oklahoma.

“She is constantly going above and beyond for her clients and their families; she is highly requested,” said Adams.

When Brianna arrived for the announcement, her family and friends were there to share in her big surprise.

“Of the thousands of caregivers, we have selected Brianna Alston,” said Owen Wible, Cornerstone’s senior director of operations.

Brianna, overcome with emotion, listened as she learned of an even bigger surprise.

“We thought maybe not just to get you some flowers and a trophy, but we also wanted to give you a brand-new car,” said Wible.

“Just in disbelief. I think I even shed a few tears,” said Alston, Cornerstone’s Caregiver of the Year.

The surprise was especially meaningful for Alston.

“I lost my car at the beginning of the year, so Cornerstone has also been helping me get back and forth to work,” said Alston.

Even her clients joined in the celebration.

“She comes in the house, and the house just brightens,” said Teresa Rogers, a Cornerstone client.

The bond between Alston and her client Lindsay was evident, as Lindsay shared her feelings through sign language, sharing that Brianna is a great caregiver.

Proof that hard work and kindness pay off. “Keep on pushing, keep on being that light, keep on being that joy that people love to see,” said Alston.