Washington Warriors, Millwood Falcons To Meet In Class 2A-1 State Championship

Friday, December 6th 2024, 11:08 am
After scoring at least 40 points in each of their playoff matchups this postseason, the Washington High School Warriors are looking to continue their success in the Class 2A-I state championship.
Before they face the Millwood Falcons, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with players and fans in Washington, Oklahoma, to see their game-day preparations.
