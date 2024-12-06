Washington Warriors, Millwood Falcons To Meet In Class 2A-1 State Championship

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Washington High School to see how the Warriors are prepping for the Class 2A-I state championship game against Millwood.

By: News 9

After scoring at least 40 points in each of their playoff matchups this postseason, the Washington High School Warriors are looking to continue their success in the Class 2A-I state championship.

Before they face the Millwood Falcons, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with players and fans in Washington, Oklahoma, to see their game-day preparations.