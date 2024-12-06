Thunder Thursday: Winter Youth Basketball Camps

Registration is now open for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Winter Youth Basketball Camps in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

By: News 9

Registration is now open for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Winter Youth Basketball Camps in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The camps, which are available for kids ages 6 to 16, are popular and filling up quickly, according to Tanner Sikes, manager of youth programs for the OKC Thunder.

“We’ve got five located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this winter, so we’re very excited about that,” Sikes said. “Our fall camps just wrapped up ... we’re debuting a new camp model this winter it's called crossover camps for ages 12 to 16. Which is a little more advanced curriculum so they can improve their games.”

The camps are designed for a range of skill levels, from those playing at the recreational level to more serious players on club teams.

“We’re trying to hit all skill levels here,” Sikes said.

Each camp includes a basketball, a water bottle, and either a t-shirt or jersey. Additionally, Thunder or Blue tickets are included with each camp.

To register for the camps, visit OKCThunder.com/wintercamps, where all five locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are listed.