AI, Robotic Assistants Helping Firefighters Across The US

At a technology summit in Oklahoma City, fire chiefs from across the country will have the chance to explore AI and robotic tools to enhance firefighting efficiency and safety.

As firefighters from across the country gather for the International Fire Chief's Association's Technolgy Summit International in Oklahoma City, a highlight of the event is how fire departments are using new technology to fight fires.

Fire chiefs from across the Oklahoma City metro will be learning about new, lifesaving technology at the conference, including robots used to assist firefighters in their duties.

The new technologies, known as the "Flash Inspector" and "FireBot," can help firefighters in both administrative and firefighting positions.

Flash Inspector, a device that fits into a firefighter's ear, will allow the wearer to simply describe what they are seeing, and through the use of artificial intelligence, can help firefighters generate reports of situations on the ground as they happen.

Meanwhile, FireBot can find victims up to 20 times faster than firefighters can, owing to its ability to enter hostile or burning areas firefighters normally would not be able to go.

Josh Waldo, Chief of the Bozeman Fire Department in Montana and a member of the Western Fire Chiefs Association, says newer technology can help firefighters on a yearly basis.

"The new technology is like any other technology, it changes at a rapid rate," Waldo said. "So things we see this year will evolve, maybe even be outdated by the time we get together next year."

Other AI-powered technology is expected to help with recruitment and hiring, vehicle data and maintenance as well as occupational wellness.

Departments can use the new technology at their discretion, but they are encouraged to build teams that monitor the new tech.