'One of a kind experience:' Thunder opens raffle to win tickets to WCF

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 10:49 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder is offering fans a chance to win tickets to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
The raffle is part of a partnership with OG&E.
News 9 spoke with Thunder Vice President Erin Oldfield about the raffle and how fans can enter.
A: The raffle includes four club-level seats, food and beverages and early access to pregame warmups.
"The really cool thing is the experience that comes with this. Fans are going to be able to come in 30 minutes before doors open, where it's quiet," Oldfield said. "We're going to bring them down to the front row so they can watch the players warm up. It's a super cool, really one-of-a-kind experience."
A: Tickets are $10 a piece. You can buy a ticket here.
A: Funds raised through the raffle will benefit the Thunder Community Foundation.
"The Thunder Community Foundation seeks to create a positive impact for youth in our community, from basketball courts, education initiatives, room renovations," said Oldfield.
A: The raffle closes Wednesday at 12 p.m.
May 22nd, 2025
May 22nd, 2025
May 22nd, 2025
May 22nd, 2025
May 22nd, 2025