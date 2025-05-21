'One of a kind experience:' Thunder opens raffle to win tickets to WCF

Thunder fans have a chance to win four tickets to Thursday's Western Conference finals game. Here's how to enter.

By: Summer Miller

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder is offering fans a chance to win tickets to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The raffle is part of a partnership with OG&E.

News 9 spoke with Thunder Vice President Erin Oldfield about the raffle and how fans can enter.

Q: What's included in the raffle?

A: The raffle includes four club-level seats, food and beverages and early access to pregame warmups.

"The really cool thing is the experience that comes with this. Fans are going to be able to come in 30 minutes before doors open, where it's quiet," Oldfield said. "We're going to bring them down to the front row so they can watch the players warm up. It's a super cool, really one-of-a-kind experience."

Q: How much are raffle tickets?

A: Tickets are $10 a piece. You can buy a ticket here.

Q: Where does the raffle money go?

A: Funds raised through the raffle will benefit the Thunder Community Foundation.

"The Thunder Community Foundation seeks to create a positive impact for youth in our community, from basketball courts, education initiatives, room renovations," said Oldfield.

Q: How long do I have to enter the raffle?

A: The raffle closes Wednesday at 12 p.m.