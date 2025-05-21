What are the biggest fines in the NBA this season?

Wednesday, May 21st 2025, 11:00 am
NBA players can receive fines for all sorts of reasons, from profane language, criticizing officials, technical fouls, or off-court violations.
Following OKC's Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, OKC guard Jalen Williams (JDub) wore a white T-shirt that said, “(Expletive) Art, Let’s Dance," at the postgame press conference and later received a $25,000 fine from the NBA.
$100,000 - LaMelo Edwards - Charlotte Hornets
$100,000 - Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
$100,000 - Utah Jazz organization
$75,000 - Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
$75,000 - Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies
$50,000 - Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
$50,000 - Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves
$50,000 - Ime Udoka - Houston Rockets coach
$50,000 - Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat
$35,000 - Russell Westbrook - Denver Nuggets
So far this year, Jimmy Butler has racked up over $5.5 million in fines from the Miami Heat due to his 14-game suspension for "Conduct Detrimental to Team," according to Fadeaway World.
The Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis is at nearly $3 million in fines due to a 25-game suspension for PEDs and two technical fouls.
According to Sportico, Anthony Edwards has been fined for a total of $514,000.
