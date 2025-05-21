What are the biggest fines in the NBA this season?

Here's a look at some of the notable fines by NBA players this season after OKC's Jalen Williams was fined $25,000 on Monday.

By: Drake Johnson

-

NBA players can receive fines for all sorts of reasons, from profane language, criticizing officials, technical fouls, or off-court violations.

Following OKC's Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, OKC guard Jalen Williams (JDub) wore a white T-shirt that said, “(Expletive) Art, Let’s Dance," at the postgame press conference and later received a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

Related: Jalen Williams fined $25k after Game 7 victory over Denver

Here's a look at other large fines by NBA players in 2024-2025:

$100,000 - LaMelo Edwards - Charlotte Hornets

For making an offensive and derogatory comment in a postgame interview. (Nov. 17, 2024)

$100,000 - Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Fined $100,000 for using profane language during a live television interview. (Dec. 29, 2024)

$100,000 - Utah Jazz organization

The Utah Jazz organization has been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy. (March 12, 2025)

$75,000 - Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Fined $75,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court. (Dec. 27, 2024)

$75,000 - Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies

Fined $75,000 for twice making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court. (April 4, 2025)

$50,000 - Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official. The incidents occurred with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 127-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 11 at Target Center. (Jan. 13, 2025)

$50,000 - Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan. (April 22, 2025)

$50,000 - Ime Udoka - Houston Rockets coach

Udoka has been fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court "in a timely manner" after being ejected, and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame press conference. (Dec. 5, 2024)

$50,000 - Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

Fined $50,000 for making inappropriate contact with and directing profane language toward a game official. (March 8, 2025)

$35,000 - Russell Westbrook - Denver Nuggets

Fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 145-118 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 25 at Ball Arena. (Nov. 29, 2024)

So far this year, Jimmy Butler has racked up over $5.5 million in fines from the Miami Heat due to his 14-game suspension for "Conduct Detrimental to Team," according to Fadeaway World.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis is at nearly $3 million in fines due to a 25-game suspension for PEDs and two technical fouls.

According to Sportico, Anthony Edwards has been fined for a total of $514,000.

CLICK HERE for a full list of NBA fines.