New State-Of-The-Art Post-Production Studio Opens In Oklahoma

Apex Post Production, a cutting-edge post-production and sound mixing facility, is officially opening at Filmmakers Ranch on Friday, bringing world-class audio technology to Oklahoma.

By: News 9

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch and visited the facility in Spencer to learn more.

“This is where we do all the finishing sound for feature films, television shows, documentaries, gaming, music mixes — we can do anything in this room,” said Jon Vogl, co-owner of Apex Post Production. “I’ll sit in here with directors and producers and make the final decisions on the film as it’s going to be seen in the theater.”

Vogl, a seasoned sound mixer with over 30 years of experience, has worked on major productions, including the Academy Award-winning 12 Years a Slave, Independence Day, and the upcoming film Keep Quiet starring Lou Diamond Phillips, which was one of the first features completed in the facility.

The facility is Dolby Atmos-certified, making it one of the premier sound-mixing theaters in the region.

“Every film and television show has a certain amount of dialogue re-recorded outside of the set,” Vogl said. “Usually there are noise problems or something got in the way of the sound, so it needs to be re-recorded, so we'll do that here in this room."

Apex Post Production will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, welcoming local officials and the public to celebrate the facility's debut.

“We’re so excited to bring this service to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma at large,” Vogl said. “It’s a great place for us to do business, and we’re just super excited to be here.”

For more information, email info@apexpost.com or contact them by phone at (504) 308-3430.