Firefighters Contain Blaze After SW Oklahoma City Home Engulfed In Flames

By: News 9

A residence caught fire Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, at around 1 a.m., roughly three-quarters of a home near Southwest 28th Street and South Meridian Avenue, along with two cars in the driveway, were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire out quickly before it spread any further.

Firefighters also said there were no injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.