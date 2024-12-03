Coca-Cola Classic Christmas By Enchant Lights Up Remington Park

The holiday season is officially here, and Remington Park has transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas by Enchant.

Tuesday, December 3rd 2024, 1:23 pm

By: News 9


The holiday season is officially here, and Remington Park has transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas by Enchant.

The light display, which was still under construction when it was first previewed on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, is now in full bloom and offers an array of festive sights and activities.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Porch back to Remington Park on Tuesday for another view of the display.

The park has become a vibrant holiday village featuring various attractions, such as local food trucks, live entertainment, and a 21-and-up lounge.

Families can enjoy ice skating and the popular Polar Bear slide among other activities.

One of the event's most iconic features is its 40-foot Christmas tree, which serves as a popular photo opportunity.

For those wanting to experience it all, tickets can be purchased HERE.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 3rd, 2024

December 4th, 2024

December 4th, 2024

December 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

December 5th, 2024

December 5th, 2024

December 5th, 2024

December 5th, 2024