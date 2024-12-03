Coca-Cola Classic Christmas By Enchant Lights Up Remington Park

The holiday season is officially here, and Remington Park has transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas by Enchant.

By: News 9

The light display, which was still under construction when it was first previewed on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, is now in full bloom and offers an array of festive sights and activities.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Porch back to Remington Park on Tuesday for another view of the display.

The park has become a vibrant holiday village featuring various attractions, such as local food trucks, live entertainment, and a 21-and-up lounge.

Families can enjoy ice skating and the popular Polar Bear slide among other activities.

One of the event's most iconic features is its 40-foot Christmas tree, which serves as a popular photo opportunity.

For those wanting to experience it all, tickets can be purchased HERE.