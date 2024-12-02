Edmond Teen Wins National Singing Contest, Heads To Carnegie Hall

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by 13-year-old Melina Mincey from Edmond, who won the musical theater section of this year’s prestigious International Vocal Competition.

By: News 9

The competition is open to all who are under 18-years-old nationwide, and Mincey’s experience with Oklahoma’s Upstage Theater and Lyric Theater productions helped her prepare for success. Instead of an in-person audition, participants submit a video showcasing their talents.

“In an actual audition, you go in, do it, and whatever happens, happens,” Mincey said. “On video, you can keep recording it. So you’re going to hear every mistake and want to keep redoing it.”

Mincey’s persistence not only earned her a spot in the competition but also helped her win first place in her category, qualifying her for the Carnegie Hall performance.

“There were a bunch of different sections,” Mincey said. “I personally won the musical theater section, but there will be other sections of people who won.”

Mincey will perform the song "Gimme, Gimme" from the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie at Carnegie Hall alongside the winners of the competition's other categories.