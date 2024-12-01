1 Hospitalized After Car Hits Building In SW Oklahoma City

One person was taken to the hospital after police say they drove a car into a building at Mathis Home in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 9:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OCPD said it happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday at the store near Reno and Portland.

Officers working the crash told News 9 that a person inside the store suffered minor injuries from a piece of furniture that was moved in the crash.

Authorities said they are investigating what caused the vehicle to hit the building.

