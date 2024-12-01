1 Hospitalized After Car Hits Building In SW Oklahoma City

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 9:51 am
One person was taken to the hospital after police say they drove a car into a building at Mathis Home in Southwest Oklahoma City.
OCPD said it happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday at the store near Reno and Portland.
Officers working the crash told News 9 that a person inside the store suffered minor injuries from a piece of furniture that was moved in the crash.
Authorities said they are investigating what caused the vehicle to hit the building.
December 1st, 2024
November 30th, 2024
November 30th, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024
December 1st, 2024