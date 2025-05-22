US Homeland Security prepares new budget; Oklahoma tries to advance own law for immigration policy

HB 4156 stalled for a second time in federal court on Tuesday. Opponents argue what the bill represents is already a core function of the federal government. This week, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem presented her new budget to lawmakers.

By: Matt McCabe

Oklahoma state leaders are pushing toward another chance to enforce HB 4156, despite a second legal challenge keeping the law on hold until June 3.

If the legal challenge fails, the law will take effect. Practically, it would establish a state-level immigration policy. Opponents argue that immigration policy is strictly the responsibility of the federal government.

While Oklahoma’s policy pends in federal court, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited with lawmakers this week on her agency’s next fiscal year budget, focusing on how those dollars would work across every state.

During Noem’s testimony on Tuesday, she told lawmakers that there has been a 93% decrease in encounters with people crossing the southwest border since Jan. 21.

Drug trafficking, which has been a larger focus for lawmakers in Oklahoma, also fell. According to Noem, fentanyl traffic fell by 54%. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection also intercepted 232,000 pounds of fentanyl and other drugs, she said.

In May of 2024, Oklahoma law enforcement leaders warned against HB 4156, citing, among various reasons, that it conflicted with existing policies. Some of those policies include the federal framework for immigration enforcement.

Targeted immigration enforcement operations have been ongoing in Oklahoma since President Trump returned to the White House.