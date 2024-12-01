UCO Falls To Ferris State In Snowy Playoff Matchup

The Bronchos' historic season came to an end in the regional semifinal, 78-17 to Ferris State.

By: News 9

The University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos saw their historic playoff run come to an end Saturday with a 78-17 loss to Ferris State in a snow-covered regional semifinal.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Bronchos capped a memorable season with pride as they made their first playoff appearance in over 20 years.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but Ferris State’s offense erupted in the second and third quarters, outscoring UCO 62-10 during that span.

The Bulldogs piled up 688 yards of offense, outpacing the Bronchos’ 442 yards.

UCO head coach Adam Dorrel remained positive despite the tough loss, commending his team’s resilience and reflecting on their achievements this season.

“I really feel like this team has rewritten the trajectory of University of Central Oklahoma football,” Dorrel said. “To win any conference in college football is a hard task, and I’m incredibly proud of this group.”

The Broncos’ playoff appearance marked a turning point for a program that had struggled in recent years.

