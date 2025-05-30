Megan Gold's Friday morning forecast

Megan Gold

Meteorologist Megan Gold, born and raised in Oklahoma, joined the Griffin Media team in January 2022. Previously the weekend morning meteorologist on sister station News On 6, you can now catch Megan’s weather and traffic reports weekday mornings on News 9 This Morning. In addition to her passion for weather, the cause nearest and dearest to her heart is championing young students to become involved in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) studies.