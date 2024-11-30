Carpenter Square Theater Brings Laughter With 'The Game’s Afoot, Or Holmes For The Holiday'

Carpenter Square Theater continues its 41st season with the comedy The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays.

By: News 9

-

Carpenter Square Theater continues its 41st season with the comedy The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays.

Set in 1936 Connecticut, the play centers on Broadway actor William Gillette, famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes.

The story takes a twist when an assassination attempt during his final curtain call leads to murder, mystery, and chaos at a holiday gathering in his home.

Board Chair Rick Allen Liebler described the show as "a broad comedy and farce," promising laughs and intrigue. "It’s one of those 'where did the body go?' kinds of plays," he said.

Show Dates and Tickets

The production runs through December 15 with performances Thursday through Sunday. Thursday evening shows are half-price, and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at Carpentersquare.com, through the CST mobile app, or by calling the box office.

Looking Ahead

While details about Carpenter Square Theater’s 42nd season are still in the works, audiences can look forward to another year of exciting productions.