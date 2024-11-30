Sooners Set For Season Finale Showdown At LSU

The Oklahoma Sooners are preparing for their season finale tonight on the road against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

Known as "Death Valley," the 103,000-seat stadium is notorious for its intense atmosphere, especially during night games.

Les Miles, former LSU head coach, famously described it as "where opponent dreams come to die," and current LSU head coach Brian Kelly's record supports the legend.

The Tigers are 14-1 in night games at home under Kelly, with their sole loss attributed to a strong quarterback run game—something the Sooners aim to exploit.

Oklahoma will rely on quarterback Jackson Arnold, whose ability to both pass and run poses a dual threat.

LSU is bracing for a physical matchup centered on the Sooners’ quarterback run game, which has caused problems for the Tigers in the past.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Stay tuned for post-game analysis and updates.