Former OU Quarterback Jackson Arnold Signs With Auburn Tigers

Former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold has signed with SEC-foe Auburn with two seasons of eligibility left. The Sooners host the Tigers on Sept. 20.

By: News On 6, News 9, Associated Press

-

Quarterback Jackson Arnold is transferring to Auburn after two seasons at Oklahoma.

FROM DEAN: 4 Players The Sooners Are Making A Priority

Arnold played nine games for Oklahoma this season, throwing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards with three touchdowns, including a career-high 131 yards in Oklahoma’s 24-3 win over then-No. 7 Alabama in November.

“The fit he is for our offense and for Auburn, I couldn’t be more excited,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “He’s a dual-threat guy who understands the RPO system extremely well and throws the deep ball extremely well.”

Also, tight end Tanner Koziol posted on X that he has committed to Wisconsin. Koziol had a productive season at Ball State with 94 catches for 839 yards and eight TDs.

Related: OU QB Jackson Arnold Expected To Enter Transfer Portal

Jackson Arnold Navigated Challenges as Oklahoma Sooners QB

Arnold experienced a season of highs and lows in his sophomore year. Initially starting the season as the team's primary quarterback after serving as a backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2023, Arnold faced early struggles, including being benched midseason for freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.

Arnold later returned as the starter, showing improvement with over 700 passing yards and five touchdowns across four games.

Who's Leaving The Sooners? Here Are The OU Players Who Have Entered The Transfer Portal So Far

Who Is Jackson Arnold?

Jackson Arnold was recognized as one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 class. A native of Denton, Texas, Arnold attended Guyer High School, where he earned Gatorade National Player of the Year honors after leading his team to consecutive state title games. Known for his strong arm and mobility, Arnold committed to Oklahoma as a five-star recruit, drawn by the program's quarterback development history.

MORE SPORTS: Oklahoma Sooners 2025 Football Schedule Finalized