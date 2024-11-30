1 In Custody After Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City

A vehicle pursuit that began over an expired tag ended with a suspect in custody and drugs recovered Friday near I-240, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

Around SW 23rd Street and S. Barnes Avenue, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for an out-of-date license plate, troopers said.

The driver fled, initiating a chase that escalated when two passengers exited the vehicle. The passengers complied with troopers, and one, who had an active warrant, was arrested.

During the pursuit, OHP said the suspect threw a "trafficking amount" of drugs from the vehicle, which were later recovered by law enforcement.

The chase continued on I-240, where multiple Tactical Vehicle Interventions (TVIs) were attempted. The suspect allegedly rammed a squad car during the pursuit, but no troopers were injured.

The pursuit ended after a successful TVI on S. Pennsylvania Avenue, just north of I-240. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

One passenger was transported by EMSA for non-life-threatening injuries.

OHP confirmed no troopers were injured during the incident.

