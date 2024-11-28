No Longer Homeless: His Passion Motivates Him Off The Streets

After years of homelessness, artist Drace has found a new apartment, reignited his passion for art, and is grateful for community support while helping others still on the streets.

We introduced you to Drace back in August.

“I used to draw every day, a whole lot,” said Drace, a homeless artist at the time.

Once one of the top artists in the city, Drace’s career was derailed by the pressures of the art industry. “This is the first thing I’ve drawn since I became homeless,” he said. After four years on the streets, unable to reconnect with his passion, a simple request to create something for our story reignited his artistic drive.

That day, Drace decided he didn’t want to remain on the streets. But just two weeks after our initial story, disaster struck.

Drace’s camp was destroyed by a fire. “It’s like, what do I do next? I kind of felt lost,” he said.

Thanks to the support of the community and News 9 viewers, Drace now has a brand-new apartment just in time for the holidays. After being homeless for four years, he’s adjusting to his new life and rediscovering everyday comforts.

“I kind of just went here and said, ‘Oh shoot, yeah, I have water now, so I don’t have to go out and fetch water,’” Drace said with a smile.

The apartment was secured through the SSVF veteran’s program, and community members provided him with everything he needed to cook his first meal. “My specialty? Ramen noodles. I did a pretty good job, I would say,” he added.

As Drace prepares for his first holiday season off the streets, his thoughts remain with others still struggling. “I still have friends on the streets who don’t want to be there and don’t need to be there, still hungry, still cold,” he said.

Grateful for the support he’s received, Drace often returns to the streets to check on those he left behind. He even surprised me with a deeply meaningful gift.

“It’s all done with an ink pen, using figure eights. Eight is my favorite number, so I do everything in eights,” Drace explained, showing the first piece he’s drawn in four years. His incredible talent continues to touch lives.

“I’m ready to get started with art again. I’m ready to create portraits and murals and get back in motion,” Drace said.