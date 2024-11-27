Former Thunder Star Russell Westbrook Invests $10 Million Into Oklahoma City Soccer Development

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook announced a $10 million investment in Oklahoma City's soccer development, targeting the growth of Energy FC and the city's professional sports scene.

By: News 9

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Russel Westbrook is investing in the development of the city's men's and women's professional soccer teams.

Westbrook's $10 million investment will go to Echo Sports and Entertainment, who are leading the development of Oklahoma City's Energy FC.

The team is set to play in a brand-new multipurpose arena in Bricktown.

Westbrook says Oklahoma City shaped so much of who he is, and he is excited to invest in the city's growth.

Oklahoma City Mayor Holt shared his excitement on social media, saying he's looking forward to the city continuing its relationship with Westbrook.