US Marshals: Subject Of Lincoln Co. Manhunt In Custody

A man who was the subject of a manhunt that began Tuesday in Lincoln County has been taken into custody, authorities say.

According to the United States Marshals, Ryan Jacob Archer was apprehended Wednesday morning, although the details of the arrest are not yet known.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said US Marshals became engaged in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Tuesday near the intersection of 3350 Rd and 990 Rd.

Midwest City Police confirmed to News 9 that Archer is a wanted suspect in a homicide on November 19, 2024, in Midwest City.

According to Midwest City Police, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near East Reno Avenue and North Air Depot Boulevard the day of the shooting, where they found a victim, later identified as 32-year-old Jacob Price.

Price was transported to a hospital where he later died.