1 Killed In Midwest City Shooting

A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night in Midwest City, police say.

Wednesday, November 20th 2024, 9:19 am

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

One person is dead as a result of a shooting Tuesday night in Midwest City, according to police.

The Midwest City Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near East Reno Avenue and North Air Depot Boulevard.

After arriving on the scene, police said they found one person who had been shot in an altercation involving two unidentified suspects.

Police said the victim, later identified as 32-year-old Jacob Price, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting is currently under investigation.
