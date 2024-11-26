‘I’m Kind Of Drunk:' Arrested Edmond Driver Accused Of Fleeing Police, Hitting 117 Mph

Footage was released of a chase that spanned three miles and ended with an arrest at 2nd Street and Broadway in Edmond.

Edmond police were in hot pursuit of a driver racing more than 100 miles an hour down Broadway.

Police had a hard time catching up to the driver, who left the scene of an accident despite the presence of multiple witnesses.

Caller: Hi, somebody just hit us from the back---we're in Broadway, Edmond.

The initial crash unfolded just after midnight Sunday in a busy intersection.

Witness: Uh, I just witnessed an accident.

Another caller was on the phone with 911 when Philip Fritch, the driver accused of causing the accident, took off.

Witness: Stop! Don't leave! Come back!

The woman shouts Fritch's tag number.

Witness: Tag number, P-A-K!

Another witness tried not to lose sight of Fritch.

911: I have a female that's following the suspect vehicle that took off.

A police officer activated his sirens. The officer reached speeds of 100 mph in an effort to close the distance between his cruiser and Fritch's white sedan—that was clocked at an estimated 117 mph.

The crash crippled Fritch’s car.

Witness: He's got smoke coming off his engine, so he ain't going far.

As the chase was being called off, Fritch surrendered at 2nd and Broadway.

Police: Step out!

Ordered out of his car—Fritch's clothes were visibly wet.

Police: Is that urine on yourself? Did you urine on yourself?

Fritch: Yeah, a little bit.

With Fritch in handcuffs and his car still smoking, an officer finds multiple cans of beer inside his car.

Police: Dude, there's so many Millers in there.

While Fritch wouldn't identify himself, he did admit to drinking.

Fritch: I'm kind of drunk.

Police: You're kind of drunk? Yeah.

Fritch is awaiting formal charges.

According to court records, he was previously convicted of drinking and driving.

Police said two people were inside the vehicle Fritch rear-ended. They were not injured.