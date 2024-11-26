Short Pursuit Ends In Crash Into SE OKC Backyard, 1 Suspect On The Run

One suspect is in custody, and another remains on the run after a carjacking and short pursuit ended in a crash in southeast Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

By: News 9

The carjacking victim was uninjured, but officers later spotted the stolen vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Sooner Road, according to authorities.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled southbound on Sooner Road before crashing the car into a backyard fence and brick wall near Southeast 81st Street and Sooner Road.

Police report that two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. One was taken into custody within the neighborhood, but officers are still searching for the second suspect.

Multiple neighbors reported seeing two juveniles running through the area with firearms.

The homeowner whose backyard was damaged during the crash told police he was sitting in his sunroom just feet from where the car came to a stop. Although he was shaken, the man was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to locate the second suspect.

Bob Mills SkyNews9 is flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.