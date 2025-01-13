Oklahoma's 2026 Governor's Race: Who’s Running, Who’s Speculated To Run?

Oklahoma's 2026 gubernatorial race is heating up, with Attorney General Gentner Drummond announcing his candidacy. Other potential candidates include Speaker Charles McCall and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, while U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern has confirmed he will not run.

As Oklahoma looks ahead to the 2026 gubernatorial race, a number of high-profile political figures are generating buzz as potential candidates.

Current Governor Kevin Stitt, who has served since 2019, will reach his term limit of two four-year terms in 2027, leaving the field open in 2026 for these leaders to consider a run for the state’s top office.

Several names with political ties have all been mentioned as possible contenders, fueling speculation about the future of the state's leadership.

Who Have Announced They Are Running?

Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Gentner Drummond, a seventh-generation Oklahoman, was elected as Oklahoma’s 19th Attorney General in 2022 and assumed office on January 9, 2023.

Drummond's legal career spans over 30 years, including roles as an assistant district attorney in Pawnee and Osage counties and founding the Tulsa-based Drummond Law firm in 1999.

His tenure as Attorney General has focused on combating organized crime, improving government transparency, strengthening tribal relations, and addressing public health crises like opioid distribution and illegal marijuana operations.

He has also positioned himself as a key opponent to Governor Kevin Stitt on several issues, including legal interpretations and policy disputes.​

Before entering law, Drummond served in the U.S. Air Force during the Gulf War as an F-15 Eagle fighter pilot. He led the first combat mission of the conflict and earned multiple decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He later earned a law degree from Georgetown University after completing an agricultural economics degree at Oklahoma State University.

Drummond has also been a banker, rancher, and businessman, owning Blue Sky Bank and various ventures. His civic contributions include supporting scholarships and programs at Oklahoma State University and participating in campaigns for community improvement.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond officially announced his candidacy for Governor of Oklahoma during a speech delivered to a crowd of supporters in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on Monday, January 13. In his remarks, Drummond promised to assist President-Elect Donald Trump in securing the southern U.S. border and to make Oklahoma a more affordable place to live. He also expressed his vision for the state, stating, "We will work together with our Native American tribes to invest in education, infrastructure, and public safety."

Leisa Mitchell Haynes

Leisa Mitchell Haynes is running on a platform of transforming the state through improved infrastructure, education reform, and the protection of vulnerable communities, according to her campaign website.

It says she has experience as a small business owner, city manager, and Main Street manager.

She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from East Central University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Who Is Rumored To Run?

Charles McCall

Charles McCall, the longest-serving Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, represents a legacy of leadership, civic involvement, and dedication to conservative principles.

A fourth-generation resident of Atoka, Oklahoma, McCall is a former banker and community leader who transitioned into politics to serve his community more directly.

After earning a degree in finance and economics from the University of Oklahoma, McCall built his career as president and CEO of AmeriState Bank, guiding it to serve broader regions of Oklahoma and Texas.

McCall’s political career began locally as a city councilman and later as mayor of Atoka. There, he spearheaded major infrastructure projects, including water treatment facilities and a sports complex.

In 2012, he joined the Oklahoma House of Representatives and quickly rose to prominence, becoming Speaker in 2017.

He focused on education reform, tax cuts, and expanding broadband access across the state during his tenure. He has consistently emphasized “Oklahoma values,” including service and accountability.

As McCall terms out of the House, speculation about his future in state politics has grown.

Rumors of his interest in running for governor have circulated, though he has not officially announced his candidacy.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Ryan Walters, currently Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction, has a background mainly in education.

He began his career as a history teacher in McAlester, Oklahoma, where he taught Advanced Placement and on-level courses and was recognized as a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in 2016.

Walters was appointed Secretary of Public Education by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020, where he managed key education boards and agencies.

He was elected State Superintendent in 2022, a role in which he has emphasized conservative education policies and reforms.

Speculation has grown around Walters's potential entry into the 2026 Oklahoma governor's race.

While he has not formally announced, his rising profile in state politics and advocacy for education reform have fueled these rumors.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern

Kevin Hern, a Republican U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, has represented northeastern Oklahoma since 2019.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Hern built a career in business before entering politics, owning and managing McDonald’s franchises, and expanding into real estate and investments.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Arkansas Tech University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Hern's political focus includes reducing government spending, reforming tax laws, and supporting business-friendly policies.

He currently serves on the influential House Ways and Means Committee, where he works on health, tax, and trade legislation.

Recently, rumors about Hern's potential interest in running for governor of Oklahoma have been circulating.

When asked directly about his intentions, Hern stated that his current focus remains on his work in Washington but acknowledged the possibility of returning to Oklahoma in the future.​ But on Dec. 6, 2024, Hern sent a letter saying he will not be running for Governor in 2026.

Other possible candidates for the position include Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, the national state party director for the Republican National Committee and Chip Keating, Stitt's former secretary of public safety and the son of former Gov. Frank Keating, according to an AP report.