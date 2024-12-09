Rep. Kevin Hern Says He Will Not Run For Oklahoma Governor In 2026

Monday, December 9th 2024, 3:37 pm
Oklahoma congressman Kevin Hern confirmed Monday that he will not run for governor in 2026.
In a letter to constituents, Hern says he feels like he has too much work to do next year to accomplish president-elect Donald Trump's agenda.
Hern says Republicans will have too slim of a majority in the house and that just one member gone would impact votes.
He says running for governor would be too much of a time commitment for him right now.
Read Hern's full letter to Oklahomans below:
With Hern out of the race, there are still some high-profile figures generating buzz as potential candidates.
