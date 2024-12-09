Rep. Kevin Hern Says He Will Not Run For Oklahoma Governor In 2026

Rep. Kevin Hern said Monday that he will not run for Governor of the State of Oklahoma in 2026.

Monday, December 9th 2024, 3:37 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma congressman Kevin Hern confirmed Monday that he will not run for governor in 2026.

In a letter to constituents, Hern says he feels like he has too much work to do next year to accomplish president-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

Hern says Republicans will have too slim of a majority in the house and that just one member gone would impact votes.

He says running for governor would be too much of a time commitment for him right now.

Read Hern's full letter to Oklahomans below:

With Hern out of the race, there are still some high-profile figures generating buzz as potential candidates.

