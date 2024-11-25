'It Was Incredible:' Chris Williams Breaks Down OU’s 24-3 Win Over Alabama

Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9, highlighting the Sooners’ dominant defense and standout performances that secured bowl eligibility in Saturday's win over Alabama.

By: News 9

Oklahoma woke up Sunday morning celebrating a monumental 24-3 upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a win that not only shocked college football fans but also made the Sooners bowl-eligible.

The energy in Norman was strong on Saturday night, as fans stormed the field as the final whistle blew.

News 9's Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9 on Monday morning to share his perspective on the game and the atmosphere in Norman.

"You could feel the energy building throughout the game. It was like, ‘Wait a second — they might actually hang on to this thing,’" Williams said. "It was incredible."

Williams said the Sooners’ defense, a point of scrutiny this season, was the star of the night.

He said Alabama’s quarterback Jalen Milroe, a top Heisman candidate, struggled against Oklahoma’s pressure.

Milroe finished the game with seven rushing yards and threw three interceptions, all in the second half.

On offense, Williams said two standout true freshmen, Xavier Robinson and Jackson Arnold, took center stage.

Robinson, a Carl Albert High School alum, recorded 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

"He’s been getting his time the last two weeks,” Williams said. "He looks fast. I mean, that doesn’t look like a kid that was at Carl Albert a year ago.”

Williams said Arnold shined with dual-threat abilities, rushing for 131 yards on 25 carries.

“How tough is this kid? Mentally and physically?” Williams said. “Mentally, he gets benched, he earns his spot back. And then physically, he ran the ball all night. He was getting jacked like that over and over again. He would just pop right up, get the offense going.”

The Sooners now turn their attention to a road game against LSU in Baton Rouge. It will mark head coach Brent Venables’ first trip to Death Valley, a notoriously hostile environment for visiting teams.

Despite the challenges ahead, Williams said he thinks optimism is high.

"It's not going to be easy, but I do think this momentum rolls over. I think there's a little extra confidence going on," Williams said.