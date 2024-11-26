Mid-America Christian University Basketball Player Overcomes Battle With Cancer

A Mid-America Christian University basketball player shared her journey of battling a rare form of cancer with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

-

A student-athlete at Mid-America Christian University has celebrated victory on the basketball court, but now she is sharing her journey of overcoming a rare cancer.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Camryn Armes, who said she was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

“I kind of just started scrambling on what I needed to do, what my life was about to look like for the next nine months,” Armas said, "Got scans, got aligned with the doctor, got it all figured out, started chemo. [They] told me I would have to do 14 rounds of chemo."

Ewing's sarcoma, which is typically found in larger bones such as femurs or hip bones, was located near Armes' rib, making her case even more unique.

Armas said she endured the physical and emotional toll of the disease, including losing her hair, and adjusting to a grueling treatment schedule.

However, after months of treatment, Armes said she was able to do it with support from her community.

"All the support I had from family and friends, they would always check up on me, always tell me how strong I was," Armes said, "It was just amazing, and then I think just knowing that God had a plan through it all, just leaning on my faith really helped me get through."

In addition to sharing her story, Armas said she is encouraging community involvement.

On Dec. 12 at MACU's Gaulke Activity Center, Armes said the college will be hosting a "Teddy Bear Toss," with proceeds benefiting children’s hospitals, as well as spreading holiday cheer to those in need.