Brothers Convert School Bus Into Brewery On Wheels

Two brothers converted an old school bus into The Big Friendly Beer Bus, a mobile brewery that has been serving Oklahoma City since 2015.

By: News 9

-

Two brothers have transformed an old school bus into a mobile brewery, known as The Big Friendly Beer Bus, serving craft beer across the metro.

Joe Quinlin, one of the owners, says the idea came to him while visiting Oklahoma from California.

"I would go to festivals and I would see food trucks selling food, and at those same festivals, I would see breweries selling beer. And I’m like, it’s possible to sell beer at these festivals. And why is there not a food truck that sells beer?" Quinlin said.

Joe and his brother Will moved to Oklahoma to turn the idea into reality, and Joe says the people of Oklahoma City have been friendly and hospitable.

The Big Friendly Beer Bus opened in 2015 and has since become a popular fixture in the local craft beer scene.