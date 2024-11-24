REACTION: Sooners Knock Off Alabama In Norman, Fans Storm Field For First Time Since 2000

A memorable night in Norman ended with the Sooners knocking off No. 7 Alabama 24-3 and fans storming the field for the first time in over 20 years. Here are some reactions from Saturday's upset win for the Sooners.

By: News 9, News On 6

Oklahoma hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide under the lights of Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium for a primetime matchup Saturday night.

Coming into the contest as underdogs of nearly two touchdowns, the Sooners needed a miracle on Senior night to knock off No. 7 Alabama.

Leaning on the defense and run game, Oklahoma went down 3-0 and never looked back, scoring 24 unanswered to essentially end the Tide's chance at the College Football Playoffs while also extending OU's bowl game streak.

Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe was held to 11/26 for 164 yards and 3 interceptions while star freshman receiver Ryan Williams had just 2 catches for 37 yards, officially.

Arnold had only 68 passing yards but he avoided costly turnover and carried the ball 25 times for 131 yards. Freshman running back Xavier Robinson carried 18 times for 107 yards and two scores.

Then, as the clock winded down to 0:00, OU fans stormed the field a bit early, but the on-field celebration ensued for the first time in over 20 years on Owen Field.

Stutsman’s Senior Night Jersey Goes Missing

The celebration extended into the early hours of Sunday, but by Sunday afternoon linebacker Danny Stutsman faced an unexpected disappointment.

Stutsman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his Senior Night jersey had gone missing from his locker.

“Seems like my senior night jersey got taken from my locker after the game,” Stutsman wrote Sunday. “If found please DM me, I kind of want that.”

Here are some reactions and notes from the historic game: