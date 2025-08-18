Expert tips to save money on back-to-school shopping

Back-to-school shopping is getting more expensive, but even with tariffs pushing up prices, experts say there are deals to be found.

By: Christian Hans

Back-to-school shopping is getting more expensive, but even with tariffs pushing up prices, experts say there are deals to be found.

Though it may include shopping at different locations rather than all in one place, experts say some stores have better deals on certain items over others.

RELATED: How Oklahoma families can save on back-to-school shopping

Target has backpacks for $5, while Walmart offers school polos for $4. Additionally, Office Depot has notebooks for 50 cents each.

For older kids, though, shopping experts recommend using back-to-school purchases as a lesson on budget savings.

"A really good way to manage your budget and manage their spending is to give them a gift card," shopping & lifestyle expert Trae Bodge said. "They will be much more careful spending their money versus your money."

Experts like Bodge say that for 2025, families are expected to spend an average of $858 in back-to-school shopping.

SEE ALSO: Oklahoma parents try to beat the back-to-school price hike

Another way to cut down that cost, experts say, is by purchasing refurbished electronics rather than brand-new options.