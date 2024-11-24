UCO Bronchos Win First Playoff Game in Overtime Thriller

UCO defeated Ouachita Baptist 38-31 in overtime to secure their first playoff win in over two decades.

The University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos hosted their first playoff game since 1998 on Saturday afternoon, welcoming Ouachita Baptist to Edmond.

UCO led through the first half and extended their momentum into the second, but the Tigers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback while trailing by 10.

OBU took the lead late in the game with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Eli Livingston to Carter McElhany, putting the Tigers ahead 28-24.

With just over a minute remaining in regulation, the Bronchos reclaimed the lead as Jett Huff connected with Okmulgee’s Jacob Delso for a toe-tap snag in the end zone, making it 31-28.

To force overtime, OBU’s Dax Jaggers nailed a 40-yard field goal, tying the game at 31-31 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Huff found Delso again in the back of the end zone to secure a dramatic 38-31 victory for UCO.

“Just really proud of our team,” said UCO head coach Adam Dorrel. “I thought we beat a really good football team today. Proud of our guys because I don’t feel like we played our best game today. Overall, when you can win a playoff game and survive and advance, I thought it was great.”

Quarterback Jett Huff completed 36 of 58 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s victory. Lexington’s Jaylen Cottrell contributed 154 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Okmulgee’s Jacob Delso added four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Bixby’s Jack Puckett recorded eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Haskell’s Zane Adams led the Bronchos with 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Several other Oklahoma players contributed to the team’s efforts.

With the win, UCO earns its first playoff victory since 2003 and advances to face Ferris State on Nov. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.