1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Shooting

Police say one person was injured in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night.

By: News 9

One person is injured following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened near the 3100 block of Southwest 17th Street.

Police say a victim came to a hospital with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. and told officers where they were shot.

Police say they were able to locate the scene. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. It's unclear if there is anyone in custody.

