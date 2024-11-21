Former Rep. Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Attorney General Nominee

Thursday, November 21st 2024, 11:41 am
Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday that he is withdrawing his nomination for attorney general.
Gaetz released the following statement on social media:
I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.
I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America.
November 21st, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
October 24th, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
November 22nd, 2024