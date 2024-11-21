Former Rep. Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Attorney General Nominee

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday that he is withdrawing his nomination for US attorney general.

By: Associated Press

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday that he is withdrawing his nomination for attorney general.

Gaetz released the following statement on social media:

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.

I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America.