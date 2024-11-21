Oklahoma Companies Team Up To Provide Thanksgiving Meals For Families In Need

Two Oklahoma companies are giving away Thanksgiving groceries to 100 families in need, with no cost or registration required.

Thanksgiving is a time of celebration for most families, but for those who need a little help this year, two Oklahoma companies have joined forces to assist.

“In life, we all go through hard times, and when you get to a certain point, I think it’s time to give back,” said Joe Norton, owner of Amped HVAC, Plumbing, and Security.

The partnership between Amped HVAC, Plumbing, and Security and Iron Goat Garage began with a conversation between two companies committed to giving back.

“Every month, we help people in need who maybe can’t fix their plumbing issues. We’ll go to their house and fix it at no cost to them,” Norton said.

“So, he and I have gotten to be pretty good friends, and he actually shared with me the idea of giving back to the community,” said John Bachman, owner of Iron Goat Garage.

The two companies have purchased groceries for 100 families to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

“About anything that a typical family would have for a Thanksgiving dinner, we want them to have,” Bachman said.

They have planned for everything.

“You’re going to find what you’d typically have on Thanksgiving—mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn,” Norton said.

“Green beans, turkey, potatoes, rolls, pies,” Bachman added.

There is no cost or registration required—just show up at one of the businesses on Friday or Monday. They will give away 50 grocery boxes each day.

“On Friday, we’ll be giving away boxes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then the following Monday, we are going to start at noon and go until 7 p.m.,” Bachman said.

Both days are first-come, first-served.

“Hopefully, when you come in, we’ll get to meet your family, and you’ll get to meet some of ours. Actually, some of our staff members and their families will be here helping fill boxes, so we want to get to know our community,” Norton said.

“For them to have a chance to come together and have a nice warm meal, that’s what it is all about,” said Bachman.

Giveaway times are Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Monday noon – 7 p.m. Grocery boxes can be picked up at: