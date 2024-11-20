Santa Market In OKC Set To Open Friday With Free Admission

The Santa Market at the Oklahoma State Fair Park is gearing up for a big weekend, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

By: News 9

The Santa Market at the Oklahoma State Fair Park is gearing up for a big weekend, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

The annual Santa Market, now in its 15th year, has raised over $300,000 for the Alzheimer's Association over the years, according to Megan Nye, Co-Founder of the Santa Market.

"The Santa Market is just a super fun event," Nye said. "We get the community involved, and you can come get all your Christmas shopping done. We have so many local vendors supporting small businesses."

In addition to shopping, the event will feature photos with Santa, with the first 1,000 shoppers receiving a free shopping bag. Admission and parking are also free.

One of the key fundraising efforts is the sale of Alzheimer's awareness shirts, provided by vendor Simpson Shirt Company. According to Nye, 100% of the proceeds from the shirt sales go directly to the Alzheimer's Association.

"We've crossed the $300,000 mark last year, and we'll see where we get to this year." The Santa Market will be held on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Fair Park.

For more information visit The Santa Market website.