Bethany 66 Festival brings family fun to Route 66

The 14th annual Bethany 66 Festival returns this Memorial Day weekend with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food trucks, a car show, and support from the Bethany Improvement Foundation.

By: Graham Dowers

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the city of Bethany is getting ready for the annual Bethany 66 Festival. Now in its 14th year, the festival promises a full day of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, local food trucks and a classic car show all set in the heart of downtown Bethany along historic Route 66.

Liz Sawyer and Ted Snoddy joined News 9 from the Bethany Improvement Foundation on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to learn what's new for this year's event, what to expect, and how the foundation invests in the future of the Bethany community.

Q: Can you tell us about the Bethany 66 Festival?

Sawyer: "Coming up this Saturday, this will be the 14th annual Bethany 66 Festival. It is free to enter for families. It has live entertainment until 4 p.m. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have food trucks, there will be kids activities, and lots of fun, a little slice of Americana."

Q: What's special about this year's festival?

Sawyer: "Well, there are going to be a lot of different little things. There will be a children's parade at 11 a.m., and there is live entertainment, like I said, until 4. This is the year right before the centennial, which will be next year, which will be the hundred-year event, but this is extended until 4 p.m. this year to make it a little larger. "

Q: What does the Bethany Improvement Foundation do for Bethany?

Snoddy: "Well, kind of the precursor for the foundation was there were three ladies that did kind of a history book of our little community, our pocket of the metro over there, so to speak, around 2010. And once they did the history book, they decided, you know, we need to keep this going. And they started this foundation that really sought to improve aspects of the community. You know, a recent library that was added in the last few years as part of the metropolitan library system. So just things like that that we could partner with, that we think, you know, that we can aim to try and put on a ballot somewhere."

Q: Are there any big plans coming up?

Snoddy: "Well, we are trying to work with a memorial for Afghan veterans or people that have fought in those wars, and really all the veterans that have come from that part of the metro. Bethany to showcase their service near City Hall."

More information about the Bethany 66 festival may be found on the Bethany Improvement Foundation's official website.