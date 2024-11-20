Alzheimer’s Association Offers Support To Caregivers Facing Growing Challenges In Oklahoma

The Alzheimer's Association emphasizes the importance of seeking support for caregivers in Oklahoma, highlighting the emotional and financial challenges of caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's disease.

By: News 9

More than 70,000 people in Oklahoma are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, and many of those affected require significant care.

The Alzheimer's Association is reminding Oklahomans that while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's can be overwhelming, there is support available.

Denise Hawkins, with the Alzheimer's Association, joined News 9's Robin Marsh to discuss the importance of asking for help and the resources available to families and caregivers.

"Caring for someone with Alzheimer's often takes a team of friends and family, and at times, it is very challenging," Hawkins said.

During the interview, Hawkins shared that Alzheimer's disease does not discriminate. "It can be anyone in your family, friends, any age, economic level, educational level. It just... it is no respecter of persons," she said. "It just hits everywhere."

While more than 70,000 Oklahomans are living with the disease, Hawkins noted that the number of caregivers is even higher.

"Right now, we estimate over 108,000 unpaid caregivers, not paid, unpaid, which are usually family members in Oklahoma," she said. "That equates to probably close to 200 million hours and probably $3 billion in Oklahoma alone."

The responsibility of caregiving can be physically and emotionally taxing, with many caregivers losing income or sacrificing other personal needs.

"It's a really hard decision to make, but a lot of times you have to because you're the only one that can stay and take care of them, and sometimes just physically it's not possible to take care of someone," Hawkins said.

Hawkins shared insights on the costs associated with various care options for those considering professional care.

"Probably $5,000 on the low end if they're in true memory care, probably upward to $7,000 if they have more specialized services that they need," she said, adding that at-home care can be even more expensive. "At home, I would estimate it's between 8 and $9,000 a month if someone needs help."

Hawkins also discussed her own experience caring for a loved one.

"My husband had dementia and he was in a caregiving facility for a short period of time until I could find full-time care at home," she said. "The cost is still unbelievable, and even at home is more than in a facility."

She said caregivers often feel overwhelmed by the responsibility, with many afraid to ask for help.

Hawkins emphasized the importance of support groups for caregivers, especially those dealing with the unique challenges of caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer's.

"A support group is one of the best ways to do that," she said. "You can go to the Alzheimer's website and you can find lots of information. That will help you find groups, help you find support brochures, resources."

Hawkins says simple tools can make a huge difference.

"Sometimes it's as little as a card that we have that says please be patient and you show it to someone in a restaurant when you're going out to eat so they know not to get frustrated when your loved one can't tell them what they want to eat," she said. "Those things made all the difference."

For more information and resources, caregivers can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website or call the association's helpline.

Contact Information:

Alzheimer's Association Helpline: 1-800-272-3900

Website: www.alz.org