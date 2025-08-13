Mental health among top reasons children miss school, study shows

A study finds nearly one-third of parents report children miss school for mental health reasons like bullying, anxiety, or stress, urging parents to advocate and support them.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 9:45 am

By: Christian Hans


A new study shows one of the biggest reasons children miss school is due to fear or emotional stress.

A survey from the Kids Mental Health Foundation shows that while physical illness is the number one reason children are absent, nearly one-third of parents say their child missed school because of mental health.

Some of the reasons include bullying, worries about not fitting in, test anxiety or public speaking.

"They have a lot of anxiety about getting to class on time," Broken Arrow Schools counselor Kalyn Miller said. "Am I going to get in trouble for that? Will I remember to charge my Chromebook?"

RELATED: How Broken Arrow Schools are helping students face back-to-school anxiety

Counselors encourage parents to be advocates for their kids and encourage them to speak up when something feels off.
