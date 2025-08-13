Mental health among top reasons children miss school, study shows

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 9:45 am
A new study shows one of the biggest reasons children miss school is due to fear or emotional stress.
A survey from the Kids Mental Health Foundation shows that while physical illness is the number one reason children are absent, nearly one-third of parents say their child missed school because of mental health.
Some of the reasons include bullying, worries about not fitting in, test anxiety or public speaking.
"They have a lot of anxiety about getting to class on time," Broken Arrow Schools counselor Kalyn Miller said. "Am I going to get in trouble for that? Will I remember to charge my Chromebook?"
RELATED: How Broken Arrow Schools are helping students face back-to-school anxiety
Counselors encourage parents to be advocates for their kids and encourage them to speak up when something feels off.
August 13th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
July 31st, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025