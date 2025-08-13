Cryo Nerve Ablation: A new substitute for painkillers during heart surgery

A new technique used during heart surgery freezes pain signals, reducing recovery time, minimizing narcotic use and lowering pain-related complications for patients.

By: News 9, CBS News

A new technique that involves freezing a patient’s nerves during heart surgery is improving recovery time and reducing the need for heavy painkillers.

Dr. David Caparrelli, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Luminis Health, says the new technique is helping patients in their recovery.

One of Caparelli's patients, David McKinney said he began to feel a strange sensation in his chest that turned out to be a serious blockage.

"I began feeling pressure in the center of my chest," McKinney said. "It turned out I had a 100% blockage."

McKinney underwent surgery in June, which typically results in pain and discomfort post-operation.

However, as part of his surgery, McKinney first underwent a special procedure called a cryo nerve ablation.

Caparreli, a consultant for the company that makes the machine involved in the procedure, said it freezes away pain around the ribs.

"It’s deep freezing the nerve, blocking the pain signals for 60 days," Caparreli said. "But then they can grow back."

Caparreli said the technique had been used for lung and chest wall surgery, but he began applying it to his heart patients in 2021.

"Up to two in ten patients with open heart surgery can develop narcotic dependence, Caparreli said. "If you don’t start them on these medications, they can’t become addicted to them."

Through the use of the procedure, McKinney said he was able to manage his pain only with Tylenol.

"With no pain, there’s no strong pharmaceutical medicines needed," McKinney said.

Caparreli says more hospitals are adopting the procedure, giving patients a smoother recovery. He also says the technique shortens a patient’s time in the hospital and cuts down on pain-related complications.