What is tinea versicolor? How do I treat it?

By: Christian Hans

A News 9 viewer has questions regarding small patches of skin that can change color in the summertime.

Dr. Lacy Anderson has more on how you can identify and treat what is known as tinea versicolor.

Anderson said tinea versicolor is a very common fungal infection. It is called versicolor because the color of the rash can differ based on your skin tone. In darker-skinned people, it will leave patches that are lighter than their natural skin color, but in lighter-skinned people, it will leave darker patches than their natural skin color.

"Fungal infections are more common in the summer when the weather is hot and humid," Anderson said. "Tinea versicolor isn’t terribly contagious, but could be passed from person to person with wet towels or clothing."

Anderson says tinea versicolor is very easy to treat, and you can use over-the-counter antifungal creams or sprays like Lotrimin or Tinactin.

"You can also use any over-the-counter cream that treats ringworm or athlete’s foot, since those are also fungal infections," Anderson said. "If you treat it twice a day for a week, that should resolve the rash, but it may take a few more weeks for the pigment to return to normal in darker-skinned people."

