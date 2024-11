Westbound I-40 Reopened After Multi-Vehicle Crash In SE Oklahoma City

At least seven vehicles were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 near Interstate 240 in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked a ramp connecting Interstate 40 and Interstate 240 in southeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-40 near Exit 165, which connects the interstate to I-240.

OHP said no one was injured, but at least seven vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The roadway has since been fully reopened.