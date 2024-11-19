The Porch Previews Lyric Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol'

Lyric Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' returns for its 14th season, featuring beloved carols and an impressive set design.

By: News 9

Lyric Theatre is once again delighting audiences with its production of the holiday classic "A Christmas Carol."

Now in its 14th year, the show features a cast of over 20 actors, including two rotating casts of child performers as Tiny Tim and Peter Cratchit.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to the Lyric Theatre to learn more about the show.

"It's a large kid cast, and the kids love the show," said Michael Baron, the show's director. "We have two Tiny Tims, two Peter Cratchits, and they rotate throughout."

The production, which runs for 2 hours with an intermission, includes around 20 traditional Christmas carols and some new songs.

Audiences can also enjoy age-appropriate beverages during the intermission.

Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by Lance Marsh, the head of the Acting Program at Oklahoma City University. The show also features the ghost of Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

"This set is huge," Baron said. "Behind this beautiful screen is a two-story set that has a revolve, so we're able to bring forward Scrooge's office, Fezziwig's party, giant, scary future ghost tombstones."

Lyric Theatre is offering 41 performances of "A Christmas Carol" this holiday season. Tickets are going quickly, so theatergoers are encouraged to purchase them online in advance.

To purchase tickets and find more information about the show, click here.