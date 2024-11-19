1 Arrested After Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City Standoff

One person was arrested and another is on the run after a pursuit and standoff Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said two suspects carjacked a vehicle and led officers on a chase from Southwest 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue all the way to Southwest 33rd Street and South Robinson Avenue.

Near Southwest 25th Street, one of the suspects jumped out of the car, but they are now in police custody.

Police say the other suspect led them to an apartment complex in the area where police set up a perimeter.

OCPD said the standoff ended shortly after 2 a.m., but investigators are still searching for the second suspect.