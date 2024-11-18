OU Health Inspiring The Next Generation Of Health Care Workers

There are hundreds of careers in the healthcare field and a shortage of workers, and OU Health is exposing potential candidates at a very early age.

-

There are hundreds of careers in the healthcare field and a shortage of workers, and OU Health is exposing potential candidates at a very early age.

“There is a workforce shortage, not just in Oklahoma City but nationwide, and especially in the health care industries,” said Amanda Holguin, Vice President of Talent Development and Organizational Effectiveness at OU Health.

It is projected a shortfall of 10 million healthcare workers globally by 2030, which for OU Health could be a serious problem. So earlier this year, they initiated what they call a healthcare career exploration initiative.

“People are able to come here, from the faculty of the schools to the students, to be able to learn more about what we do in this industry,” said Holguin.

Close to 350 students from multiple school districts spent the day learning about healthcare careers and even paid programs available to them now.

“We have paid student roles, for students to come and experience these jobs and really get paid and be able to see if this is the career path for them,” said Holguin.

Students met with professionals and exchanged contact information and there was also a little incentive to pursue the potential opportunities.

“Scholarships. We gave out five. Five, $5,000 scholarships to different students today; they were able to receive that,” said Holguin.

“We did not think we were going to get called, I mean we’re a little school with a little number of kids, so we did not think we were going to get called but I got called and everyone was like yeah,” said Skielah Hamby, Senior at Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah.

Skielah and Amelia are classmates at the Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah, and both left with scholarships and valuable information.

“I definitely took away that there are going to be hard days, but you can’t let that stop you, and if you really love what you are doing, you’ll never work a day in your life,” said Amelia Miller, Senior at Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah.

Students left the day filled with hope for their future and facilitators left the day filled with hope for the students.

“I started with the kids today and I told them I know you can be what you want to be, it just takes the work,” said Holguin.

There are future programs already in the works for high school and college students; for information and sign-ups for those events visit www.ouhealth.com/careers