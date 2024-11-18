Missing Moore Child Was Sold For Meth, Police Say

Monday, November 18th 2024, 9:13 am
The search for a missing toddler from Moore has intensified after police said the child's mother sold her two years ago to a drug dealer in exchange for methamphetamine.
London Kerr would be 5 years old now, according to authorities.
Ashley Rowland, Kerr's mother, was arrested Nov. 1 on criminal probable cause related to her child's disappearance.
Investigators said their only lead in the case is a photo of Kerr. Authorities urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation immediately.
