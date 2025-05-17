Suspect arrested for deadly Northeast OKC motel shooting

Oklahoma City police have arrested Terrace Huddleston in connection to the April shooting death of David Hines at a northeast OKC motel.

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 8:33 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in April at a motel in northeast Oklahoma City.

According to investigators, officers found 34-year-old David Hines shot to death near Northeast 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Witnesses at the scene identified Terrace Huddleston as the alleged shooter and told police he had previously threatened Hines.

Huddleston was taken into custody this week. Authorities say the investigation into what led up to the shooting is still ongoing.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

