Suspect arrested for deadly Northeast OKC motel shooting

Saturday, May 17th 2025, 8:33 am
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in April at a motel in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to investigators, officers found 34-year-old David Hines shot to death near Northeast 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Witnesses at the scene identified Terrace Huddleston as the alleged shooter and told police he had previously threatened Hines.
Huddleston was taken into custody this week. Authorities say the investigation into what led up to the shooting is still ongoing.
May 17th, 2025
May 15th, 2025