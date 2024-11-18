Oklahoma City Municipal Court Canceled Monday Morning Due To Severe Storms

The City of Oklahoma City announced municipal court sessions will be canceled on Monday morning due to severe weather, afternoon sessions will continue as planned.

Monday, November 18th 2024, 6:51 am

By: News 9


The City of Oklahoma City announced municipal court sessions will be canceled Monday morning due to severe weather.

The city said afternoon court sessions on Monday will continue as planned.

Defendants involved in the affected court sessions will be notified of their new court date.

Presiding Judge Philippa C. James will grant continuances without a continuance fee for cases set this morning for any defendant or attorney who requests one.
